FLORENCE — Jean Lee Poag Horton, age 72, of Florence, passed away May 18, 2023. Her family will receive friends at Cross Point Church of Christ on Monday, May 22, from 9 – 11 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m., with Jim Chamblee officiating. Burial will be at Barton Cemetery.
Mrs. Horton was preceded in death by her father, Jack L. Poag and mother, Thelma Poag.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 46 years, Mike Horton; children, Courtney Horton Hargett (Douglas)and Michael Brady Horton (Claire Rice); grandchildren, Hugh Hargett, Barklee Hargett, Beau Hargett, Sullivan Horton and Piercey Horton; and brothers and sisters, Jack Poag, Jr. and Jane Poag Davis.
Mrs. Horton retired from Threadgill Elementary where she was a kindergarten teacher. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ. She enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and was always there to shuffle them around wherever they needed to be, and never missed one of their games. She made costumes for them with love. She also made baby blankets for new parents and her “Granny Cookies” couldn’t be beat.
Pallbearers will be Beau Hargett, Hugh Hargett, Al Horton, Hal Horton, Randall Everett, Jack Poag, Mike Jones and Douglas Hargett. Sullivan Horton and Piercey Horton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
