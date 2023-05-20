F.5.20.23 Jean Horton.jpg

FLORENCE — Jean Lee Poag Horton, age 72, of Florence, passed away May 18, 2023. Her family will receive friends at Cross Point Church of Christ on Monday, May 22, from 9 – 11 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m., with Jim Chamblee officiating. Burial will be at Barton Cemetery.

