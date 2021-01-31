BIRMINGHAM — Jean Jones Morgan went to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 75 years old due to natural causes. She is remembered as a loving and spunky mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt; she was affectionately our Gigi.
Gigi was born on August 21, 1945 and grew up in the Shoals area, until moving to Birmingham, AL to attend Birmingham Southern College and raise her family. She stayed in the Birmingham area until returning home to care for her mother. She is preceded by her parents, Sterling and Lottie Jones, and her son, Joe Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Morgan; granddaughters, Meagan (Russ) Whitt and Kristen Campbell; her brother, Sammy Jones; and her sister, Charlotte (Cliff) Goodson.
Please join us in a colorful outfit for her celebration of life funeral on February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Church of the Highlands Grants Mill Chapel (Birmingham); masks will be required.
Cremation services were provided by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory. If you would like to honor her life with a gift, please consider donating to the Shoals Animal Advocates (shoalsanimaladvocates@yahoo.com).
