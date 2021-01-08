MOUNT HOPE — Jean Lee Smith Hester, 76, of Mount Hope passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home. Due to COVID-19 a private visitation is planned. Her graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery with her grandsons, Josh and Ben McGuire officiating. Burial will follow with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
A graduate of Cherokee High School, Jean earned her nursing degree from Calhoun Community College. She was a member of Mount Hope Baptist Church but she also loved hearing her grandson, Josh preach so she faithfully watched the Berea Baptist services. Jean enjoyed reading, sewing, crafting, playing with her great-grandchildren and taking care of her dog, Gus, and her cat, Nub.
Life was a joy to Jean. She loved traveling and adventure. She never saw a roller coaster she wouldn’t ride. She loved meeting new people, but most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandchildren. Jean never met an animal she didn’t love or a flower she couldn’t bring back to life. She missed her beloved husband, Gerald and the family rejoices in knowing she is with him today. Jean was a passionate nurse and accomplished seamstress. To her family and friends she was a Proverbs 31 lady.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Flannagan (Ken); son, Mark Hester (Damaris); grandchildren, Joshua McGuire (Jana), Ben McGuire (Haley), Heather Flannagan, Larissa Caldwell, and Brett Black (LeighAnn); great-grandchildren, Owen McGuire, Zeke McGuire, Sullivan McGuire, Bo McGuire, Khloe McGuire, and Jovi McGuire; and special sisters-in-law, Pearline McMurtrey and Hilda Smith.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hester; parents, Louie and Minnie Smith; brother, Buddy Smith; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Faith McGuire.
Pallbearers will be Joshua McGuire, Benjamin McGuire, Brett Black, Richard Smith, Peanut Smith, and Ken Flannagan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlee Sutton Foundation, Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery Fund or the Lawrence County Special Olympics.
