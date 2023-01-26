GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Jean Hargett Malone, 96, died January 24, 2023. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11-1 at the funeral home.

