FLORENCE — Jean Robinson, 89 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth after an extended illness. She was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Harrison Chastain and Ronnie Pannell officiating. Services will conclude with burial at 3:00 p.m. in Milan Cemetery in Centerville, TN.
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Aden (Bud) Coleman; parents, Frank and Emma Loveless; brother, Frank (Bubba) Loveless. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Moore, Lawanna Coleman and Lisa Mann (William), all of Florence; grandchildren, Lorie Condrey (Tommy) and Dana Johnson (Don); great-grandchildren, Kaylee Johnson, Morgan Johnson, and John Thomas Condrey.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented