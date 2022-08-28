FLORENCE — Jean Rogers Jenkins, age 71, of Florence, passed away August 26, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep after a brief and sudden illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Dwight Rogers of Birmingham. She is survived by her husband, Robert Jenkins of Florence; sisters, Janice Carlisle (Sidney) of Pell City, and Louise Callahan of Birmingham; four nieces and nephews; and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Judson College and lived and taught 30 years in Birmingham and Selma Alabama and in Lousiana. She was active in the First Baptist Church of Florence.
A meet and greet (visitation) will be Monday, August 29, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, 1591 Gadsden Highway, Birmingham, AL, with Brother Kevin Johnson officiating. The family requests casual attire, no coat or tie required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Florence. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
