MUSCLE SHOALS — Jean Whitaker, 99, died August 17, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
Obituary Information
