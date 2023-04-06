GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Nellie Jean Ivy Wigginton, 90, died April 5, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Old Bethel Church with Deaton Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, 11-1 at Old Bethel Church. She was the oldest current member of Old Bethel Church.

