TUSCUMBIA — Jeanet Rogers Roberts, 80, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Ms. Roberts chose to be cremated, with no funeral service. The family gathered together on September 27, 2019, to say their good-byes.
Ms. Roberts was a member of the Baptist Church, as well as The Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Richard and Velma Rogers; brothers, Johnny, Cleo, and Robert Rogers; and sisters Hermie James and Hester Mathis.
Ms. Roberts is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Wayne Roberts; son, Richard Floyd and wife, Jan Thompson-Floyd; sister, Lurley Frost; grandchildren, Charlie Floyd (Anna), Ben Floyd (Maryanne), Chris Thompson (Brandi); and great-grandchildren, Ellie Grace Floyd and Dallas Rose Thompson.
Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Johnson, Dr. Brian Richards, 4th Floor Nurses at Helen Keller Hospital, and special friend, Thurman McCormick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charge Syndrome Foundation, in honor of Ellie Floyd, daughter of Charlie and Anna Floyd.
