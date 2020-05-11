DOUBLE SPRINGS — Jeanette Ann Cagle, 74, died May 9, 2020. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in WInston Memorial Cemetery.
