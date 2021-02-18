LYNN

Jeanette Barton, 63, died February 14, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel, burial in King School House Cemetery.

