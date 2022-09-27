TOWN CREEK — Jeanette C. Beck, 94, died September 24, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Fergason Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

