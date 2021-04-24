PHIL CAMPBELL — Jeanette Hutcheson, 86, died April 22, 2021. Funeral is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Burial is in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.

