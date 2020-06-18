FLORENCE — Jeanette Mansell Skipworth, 74 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be today, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park with no visitation. Jerry Campbell and Chris Moran will be officiating.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, Ted Mansell. She is survived by her husband, Roy Skipworth; son, Danny Mansell; daughters, Dana Moore (Chip), Karen Hanback (Ricky); stepsons, Jay and Shane Skipworth; sister, Tina Whitfield; sister-in-law, Rheta Mansell; her grandchildren, that she loved with all her heart, Brooke Mansell, Lacey Moore, Trey Moore, Joe Cohn, Hunter Hanback and Daniel Mansell.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, John Mansell and Stuart Hill.
Thank you to Shoals Home Health Care and Hospice, Hannah and Ashley.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented