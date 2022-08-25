JASPER
Jeanette P. Smith, 83, of Jasper, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence.
Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Jasper. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Jasper. Alan Beasley will officiate.
Jeanette was born on January 26, 1939, in Tennessee. She graduated as the Valedictorian of her class from Coffee High School in Florence, AL. She graduated from The University of Alabama, where she was a Mortar Board Member, Austin Cup, Statistics Scholarship Award, President of Alpha Lambda Delta, she received Alpha Lambda Delta Senior Award, was Secretary of Beta Alpha Psi, and received membership in Beta Gamma Sigma her junior year. Jeanette was a member of several other honorariums, member of Chi Omega Sorority, serving as Treasurer and recipient of their Scholarship award as a freshman. She was a member of First United Methodist Church for 55 years, she taught the Women’s Sunday School Class for 18 years and served in various positions as Treasurer, Finance Chairman, Staff Parish, Stewardship Chairman, Chairman of Council of Ministries, Administrative Board Member, Congregational Care Chairman, in-home communion chairman, traditional children’s church co-chairman for 12 years, secured ushers, greeters, readers for the traditional service. Jeanette was member of United Methodist Women serving in various positions including President and Treasurer, she taught a weekly community interdenominational Bible Study for 12 years, member of the Walker Area Community Foundation President’s council, and member of Consensus Club serving as President and Treasurer. She served as Board Member of the North Alabama United Methodist Church Foundation, received the 50 over 50 award, and was one of the founders and board members of Samuel Lee Smith Advised Fund. She loved her family and her friends and her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Hugh Smith, Jr.; son, Samuel Lee Smith, and parents, Charles and Georgia Peery.
She is survived by her son, Charles Hugh Rankin Smith; grandsons, Sawyer Lee Smith, Ethan Hugh Smith; granddaughter, Brylee Buchanan Smith; sister-in-law, Kristine Holley (Joe Paul); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Smith and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thank you to Patricia Henderson for her years of service and Visiting Angels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Samuel Lee Smith Advised Fund, P.O. Box 171, Jasper, AL 35502.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Women’s Sunday School Class, Birthday Group, Bible Group, Bible Study Group and the Consensus Club.
Kilgore-Green Funeral Home, Jasper; 205-384-9503
Commented