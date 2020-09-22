LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jeanette Powell, 81, died September 20, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.

