LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jeanette Powell, 81, died September 20, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- TVMA Hosts fall exhibits
- Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial
- Column: Another grim chapter for Atlanta's sports history
- Feds threaten to slash funds over unrest in 3 cities
- Sports on TV, Radio: Sept. 22, 2020
- Analysis: DeChambeau charts path with new methods, hard work
- Fall-like conditions usher in autumn
- Families shattered by COVID forge new paths
Most Read
Articles
- 1 dies in wreck at Cox Creek Parkway
- Convenience store standoff ends in arrest
- 17-year-old indicted on rape, additional charges
- City to have old ECM property appraised
- Alabama's longest serving firefighter is retiring
- Pet goat's death has family, police searching for answers
- Parole board denies 6 requests from local inmates
- 3 inmates from local cases up for parole
- NAMC's new cancer Center slated to open in early 2022
- Trail of Tears set for this weekend
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 1 dies in wreck at Cox Creek Parkway
- Alabama Extension Service offering seeds for fall vegetable crops
- Convenience store standoff ends in arrest
- Week 5: Alabama high school football standings
- Tracyne Elizabeth Penick
- 17-year-old indicted on rape, additional charges
- City to have old ECM property appraised
- Deshler football pulls away from Brooks
- Athens couple ties the knot at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
- Former House speaker asks judge to trim prison sentence
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump knows the writing's on the wall (7)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- Are you pro life or anti them? (4)
- Prayer doesn't violate the 'religion' clause (2)
- You Said it (2)
- Abortion is the last remaining scourge (2)
- FreightCar closing Barton plant (2)
- Unfortunate twist to US carnage (1)
- Around the state (1)
- You Said It (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented