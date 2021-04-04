HALEYVILLE — Jeanette Pyles Mayfield, 81, died April 3, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

