BIRMINGHAM — Jeanette Tiller Holladay, 86, died on Monday, January 2 in Birmingham, AL surrounded by family. She recently resided at Danberry at Inverness Independent Living. Prior to that she made Florence, AL her home for over 50 years. Jeanette was born in Dothan, AL and graduated from Central High School in Phenix City, AL in 1954 and Auburn University in 1958.

