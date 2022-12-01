FLORENCE
Wanda Jeanette Vickry Frabotta, age 58, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, December 2nd from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Loretto, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayford and Ruby Vickry; brother, Phillip Vickry.
Survivors are her sons, Anthony Vickry, Andrew and Adam Stapleton; sister, Rhonda Vickry; brother, Randy Vickry; and seven grandchildren.
Jeanette was a member of the Baptist church. A special thanks to El Reposo and staff for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to National Brain Tumor Society. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com.
