FLORENCE — Jeanice Gail Singleton, 56 of Florence, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was employed by Certified Alarms Co. and T.T.C. Alarm Co. for several years.
Visitation will be tonight December 20th from 6-8 at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, December 21st at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with Bobby Middleton officiating.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Wellodean Singleton; brother, Danny Singleton; grandparents, Elihue and Velma Clemmons and Evis Murphy. She is survived by sister, Peggy Singleton; brothers, Dennis Singleton, Bobby Singleton, and Earnest Singleton (Cindy); and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Singleton, Timothy Singleton, Jonathan Singleton, Randall Singleton, Todd Richardson, Gayland Ivey, and Troy Hayes.
