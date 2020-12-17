FLORENCE — Jeanice Gail Singleton, 56, died December 14, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

