COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Jeanie Marie Herston Webb, 73, formerly of Florence, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A private graveside for family will be Friday, April 10th 2:00 p.m. at Lutts Cemetery with Bro. Chad Balentine officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lena Herston; husband, Ralph Webb.
Survivors are her son, Jerry Thompson (Alisha); sisters, Jane Brewer, Betty Greer, Brenda Davis and Carolyn Holt; brothers, Mack and Stan Herston, and Charles Hartzog; grandchildren, Destiny, Austin and Brianna; and three great-grandchildren.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented