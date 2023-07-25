CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Jeanne Dianne Horton was born January 26, 1955 in Florence, AL the daughter of the late James and Margaret Stoddard. She was united in marriage to the late Tommy Joe Horton Sr. on July 29, 1977. Jeanne loved helping children which led to her career with TN Department of Children Services; she retired after 28 years. Jeanne was a positive influence in the lives of children and families that she helped all throughout southern middle Tennessee. She enjoyed reading and helping animals.

