LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jeanne Nunley Comer, 74, died January 9, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a member of Marcella Falls Church of Christ.

