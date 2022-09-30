FLORENCE — Jeannie Lucille Hess DePriest, 80, of Florence, passed away September 28, 2022. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Florence, and a volunteer for the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office. Jeannie retired as the Administrative Assistant for the Music Department at the University of Evansville (Indiana) after 23 years.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am - 12 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 203 Plum Street, Florence, AL 35630. A Mass of Christian burial will be at the church at noon on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with Father Joseph officiating.
A graveside service will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Evansville, Indiana on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Mrs. DePriest was preceded in death by her husband, J. Michael DePriest; son, Jon Daniel DePriest; daughter, Kateri Lynn DePriest; parents, John Edward Hess and Lucille Esther (Carrie) Hess; and brother, Edward Hess.
She is survived by her daughter, Deniece Moody (Richard) of Madison; granddaughter, Elizabeth Walters (Lee) of Cincinnati, OH; grandson, Dallas Moody of Madison; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Walters of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Michael Hess (Mary) of Newburgh, IN; and dear friends, Sallie Polk, Nancy Latchem and Patti Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kindred Hospice, who cared for Jeannie and her family so well.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented