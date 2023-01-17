TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Jeffery Don Bonds, 60, died January 14, 2023. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with burial in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4-8 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you