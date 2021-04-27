RUSSELLVILLE — Jeff “Conway” Bell, 50 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away April 24, 2021, at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Burcham and Bro. Ricky Phifer officiating. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery.
Conway was an employee of Walmart in Haleyville for 24 years.
He was born March 26, 1971, in Haleyville, AL to Rodger and Gail Bell.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Opal Bell Barton and Vernon “Flunk” and Wilodean “Toots” Jones; and his uncle, Wendell Jones.
Conway is survived by his parents, Rodger and Gail Jones; his brother, Rodney Bell; niece and nephews, Hayden Bell (Emily), Abigail Bell, and Justin Bell; his uncle, B.J. Jones (Teresa); his aunt, Shelia Jones; and a host of cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be A.J. Jones, Mark Harris, Brad Osborn, Darryl Smith, Willi Cummings, Brent Jones, Scott Jones, and Brad Trapp.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
