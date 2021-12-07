LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jeff Jacobs, 64, died December 5, 2021. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Shaw Cemetery. He was owner of Jeff’s Tune-Ups.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- EXPLAINER: What's behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?
- End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years
- Lotteries for Dec. 7
- Sports on TV, radio: Dec. 7, 2021
- Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor
- Navy halts use of fuel storage complex above Hawaii aquifer
- Veterans recall day of infamy
- Bill would end good-time credit for plea bargains
Most Read
Articles
- 5 facing trafficking, drug charges in Colbert County
- New Multimillion Dollar Development Slated for Muscle Shoals
- Cheerleaders to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
- Former Colbert administrative assistant reassigned to secretary's position
- Movie filmed in Tuscumbia premieres Saturday
- Public input sought on proposed College Street extension, bridge
- Shoals Tinsel Trail moves to Alabama Music Hall of Fame
- Lauderdale County coroner facing impeachment hearing in January
- Florence Police Ranger candidates vie for posts
- Legislature will dole out more relief money in 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 5 facing trafficking, drug charges in Colbert County
- New Multimillion Dollar Development Slated for Muscle Shoals
- David Spurgeon and Rita Spurgeon
- 1 dead, 2 wounded in altercation that leads to gunfire in Sheffield
- Rogersville woman charged in drug smuggling case
- Murder suspect accuses DA of 'stalking'
- Shooting suspect recently charged with drug trafficking
- Cheerleaders to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
- Paul Slatton
- Dwight Borden
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- You Said It (2)
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 'Heartbreaking' loss signals end to Mars Hill's season (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- THE MIAMI HERALD: What if we could stay in daylight saving time forever? (1)
- UNA men's basketball drops season opener, remains winless against SEC teams (1)
- Masks don't stop small virus particles (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Owner puts 6 downtown businesses on sale (1)
- Share your thoughs on holdback provision (1)
- DUI charge against ex-Florence cop dismissed (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented