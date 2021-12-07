LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jeff Jacobs, 64, died December 5, 2021. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Shaw Cemetery. He was owner of Jeff’s Tune-Ups.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.