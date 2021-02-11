ROGERSVILLE — Jeff Orison Belue, 59, departed from this life following a courageous, four-year battle against Ocular Melanoma. He was a lifelong resident of Rogersville AL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rogersville AL. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 Noon.
Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. He attended Troy State University and the University of North Alabama where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry and Biology. He was employed as an Environmental Engineer at Constellium, Muscle Shoals, AL. Jeff was a member and an ordained elder at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rogersville.
Jeff married the love of his life, Edie Landers Belue, in October, 1981. They met and fell in love while attending UNA. They went on to enjoy, just a few months shy, of 40 years of marriage. Their love is a true testament of unconditional love and commitment.
Jeff was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He devoted a great amount of time coaching youth league sports, touching many lives along the way. If there was not a game on the field or a court, rest assured, there was a game going on in the yard with his kids and all of the neighborhood kids, as well. Jeff took great pride in watching his family grow. Becoming “Pop” provided him with the adventure of a lifetime, with “Mimi” right by his side.
Jeff placed little importance on the material things of this world. “Stuff is just stuff,” he would often say. The true treasures of his life were his faith, his family, and his friendships. Jeff was a kind, caring, gentle, selfless man who loved quietly, but deeply. Even after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, to Jeff, it was never about him. His deepest concern was how this would affect the people he loved the most. Therefore, Jeff bravely fought each and every battle. On the morning of February 7, 2021, his final victory was won.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Edie Landers Belue. His children, Jennifer Belue Williams (Lucas), Justin Belue (Shelby), and Jordan Belue (Andrew Stephens). Grandchildren, Jaylee and Landon Williams. Mother, Peggy Belue. Brothers, Joey Belue (Anne), Jim “Bo” Belue (Tanua). Nieces, Katie Belue and Lexi Cheatham (Taylor). Nephews, Asa Belue and David Belue.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Gerald Belue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution, in memory of Jeff, to one of the following or a charity of your choice: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rogersville AL, the Jeff Belue Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of North Alabama, Hospice of Limestone County.
