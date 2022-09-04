RUSSELLVILLE — Jeff Papisan, age 63, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, September 02, 2022, at his residence with his wife holding his hand.
Jeff was born on June 19, 1959, in Jackson, Mississippi. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, was an avid fisherman, and co-owner of Tennessee River Marine. He loved working with the Chuck Wagon Team of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. His family will cherish the many memories he left behind.
He is preceded in death by his parents, O.C. and Mary Lou (Barnes) Papisan; and brothers, James Papisan and Ritchie Papisan.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Sherry Johnson Papisan; children, John (Melissa) Augustine, Lori Keene; grandchildren, Bella Keene, Pearl Johnson (A.J.), Kayla Augustine, Aaron Owens; great-grandchild, Bailey Grace Johnson; sisters, Cindy Shaw (Darwin), Becky Papisan Bates; and nephews, Daniel Shaw, Aiden Shaw, Tyler Baucom.
At Jeff’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Chuck Wagon Team of the Cowboy Church of Colbert County, 3440 AL 157, Leighton, AL 35646.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the many friends at Cowboy Church of Colbert County as well as to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially our nurse Melanie Dean. Our deepest thank you to Van Gandy and Malcom Jelks. Your love and kindness mean the world to the family.
