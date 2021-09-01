LEXINGTON — Brother Jeff attended Bradshaw High School and graduated in the class of 1990. He was led to study and preach the Word of God. Brother Jeff graduated with a doctorate degree in Theology from Slidell Baptist Seminary. He always sought knowledge and understanding of God’s word and was working toward another degree at the New Orleans Baptist Seminary.
Brother Jeff served as Pastor of Liberty Grove Baptist Church for the past 19 years. Anyone who spoke with Brother Jeff heard of his love for his church family who were dear to his heart. He was a true and faithful servant who faithfully preached the true Word of God. He was a wonderful counselor and loved the people of the church. Brother Jeff loved to serve with his church family in the local community and on mission trips. He traveled to many places such as Mexico, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, and South Dakota on mission trips. Everywhere he went, people could see Brother Jeff’s love of Christ in his words, acts of service, and heart.
Brother Jeff was also the founder of Doulos Bible Rebinding. Bible rebinding started as a hobby, but turned into a true passion for preserving and restoring Bibles for people all over the world. He was a true craftsman and his love for Jesus is displayed in the pride and care he took in his work.
Brother Jeff was also an avid bike rider and accomplished riding the entire Natchez Trace in only five days. Brother Jeff and his wife Anna loved to go on camping adventures. They enjoyed taking trips with their family and cats to the beach. He also enjoyed hiking trips with the men from Liberty Grove.
Brother Jeff deeply loved his family. He and Anna have two children, Hunter and Hanna. Brother Jeff passed on many things to his children. He passed his love of baseball on to his son, Hunter, and had the privilege of being Hunter’s little league coach. Hunter was also able to experience the Field of Dreams with his daddy. Brother Jeff passed on his personality and mannerisms to his daughter Hanna. Hanna spent a lot of time with him in the Doulos Workshop. He taught her about the craft, but she and her daddy mostly loved spending time together and joking around with each other. Brother Jeff also loved Alabama football and watching the games with his family.
At 18 years old, Brother Jeff met his best friend and soul mate, Anna. He and Anna were married for 27 years and never left each other’s side. Brother Jeff was a caring and loving husband who showed honor to his wife in everything he did. His pride and joy were his family, and his love for Anna taught his children that a relationship should reflect how Christ loves the church. Survivors also include his father, Randell E. Putman; three brothers, Randy Putman (Becky); Kenny Putman (Stacy); Benji Putman; sister, Melissa Hudson; his Liberty Grove Church family. Preceded in death by his mother, Betty June Jones Putman; sister, Lori Lee Putman.
Brother Jeffrey Lee Putman entered into his eternal home on August 28, 2021, which reminds us of Romans 8:28, “And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” All things that Brother Jeff has preached and taught to his church family are what he is experiencing today. He has received his heavenly reward which is the ultimate goal in this life. Brother Jeff heard the Lord tell him, well done my good and faithful servant, you have fought the good fight, you have finished the course, you have kept the faith, and job well done. Brother Jeff’s family and church family will miss him deeply and greatly, but are looking forward to that glad reunion day when we see him again.
Visitation and service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by the service at 3:00 p.m. The service will be conducted by Brother Jonathan Sims. Pallbearers are David Weathers, John Creekmore, Wesley Creekmore, Nick Price, Bud Smith, Brandon McDow, and honorary pallbearer, Larry Johnson.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
