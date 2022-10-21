FLORENCE
Jefferson “Jeff” Davis Statom, 70, of Florence, AL., passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Tunica, MS.
Jeff was born on June 3, 1952, in Florence, AL., to Mildred Lorene Jaynes and James Charles Statom. He loved to travel, fish, golf, aliens and Area 51. He enjoyed music and played drums in a country music band. Jeff never met a stranger and was a very charming person. He loved his family very much and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife, Doris Ann Statom, of Florence, AL; one daughter, Alison Statom, of Florence, AL; two sons, Gabriel Statom, of Memphis, TN., and Jamie Statom of Florence, AL.; one sister, Betty Harrison, of Florence, AL; two brothers, Ralph Statom (Joann) of Waynesboro, TN., and Gerald Statom (Pat) of Lewisburg, TN.; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Memorial Service, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at J.P. Coleman State Park in Iuka, MS.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel, is honored to oversee arrangements.
