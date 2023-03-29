FLORENCE — Jeffery Alan Godwin, 64, died March 21, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Israeli PM, Biden exchange frosty words over legal overhaul
- China threatens retaliation if Tsai and McCarthy meet
- Asian stocks rise as anxiety over banks starts to fade
- Southern Baptist volunteers respond to call
- Injured Sheffield firefighter is feeling the love
- Some 3,000 remain without power
- Alabama police officer killed, another wounded
- Investigators probing 20 vehicle break-ins
Most Read
Articles
- UNA 'disappointed' in Ivey's appropriation
- Utility crews "working as quickly as possible"
- Storm downs trees, powerlines in Shoals
- At 100, she's still music to residents' ears
- Off-duty firefighters make heroic rescue
- 101-year-old power line removed
- Plantation Springs still picking up after tornado
- Dogfighting case set for August trial
- Free fishing days at Deibert Park starts Monday
- New class of music achievers enshrined into hall
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- TimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)
- You Said It (1)
- George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented