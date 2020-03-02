ROGERSVILLE — Jeffery George Eady, 61, of Rogersville, passed away to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for four years. He was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School, a member of Rogersville Church of Christ and retired from Wise Aluminum. Jeffery loved mowing yards and was an avid Alabama fan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4th from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Johnny Williams and Alex Bayes officiating. Burial will follow in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery, with Steve Cummings holding the commital.
Pallbearers will by Dusty Eady, Andrew Myrick, Jacob Williams, Seth Humphries, Alan Humphries and Gene Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George “Joe” & Rebecca Phillips Eady.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Suzy Crymes Eady; daughter, Jessica Eady; and granddaughter, Tatum, who were his life; brothers, Andy (Shelia) Eady and Phillip (Alycia) Eady and numerous nieces and nephews who dearly loved him.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Eady family.
Commented