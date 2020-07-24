ROGERSVILLE — Jeffery P. Griffin, 49, died July 23, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rogersville Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Portland's mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages
- AP source: MLB, players union agree to expand postseason to 16 teams
- High school sports are on in Alabama, but schools have work and tough decisions ahead
- GO AND DO
- RELIGION CALENDAR
- Lotteries
- Hail to the 'Washington Football Team'
- UNA names eight to all-decade women's cross country team
Most Read
Articles
- DHR, former foster parents named in suits
- Ivey offers $5K reward in 2017 Colbert homicide
- Detective gives details during bond hearing
- Florence officials urge taking safety measures
- Commissioners: issue over unless law changes
- Restaurant owner seeks license for food truck operation
- Funding approval secures Tier 1 supplier
- Big Lots grand opening is July 25
- Police investigate Florence homicide
- Local authorities not seeing mask issues yet
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 5 finalists chosen for Shoals Woman of the Year
- Drug bust results in 5 charges for Muscle Shoals man
- Muscle Shoals superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
- Tuscumbia school board fills 2 key Deshler High positions
- DHR, former foster parents named in suits
- Ivey offers $5K reward in 2017 Colbert homicide
- Colbert judge to succeed Lauderdale judge as president of Alabama District Judge's Association
- More schools announce delayed openings, virtual starts
- Adam Moody named principal at Brooks Elementary
- Detective gives details during bond hearing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Accept consequences of your choices (19)
- Make a difference: Wear a mask (16)
- Protect others by wearing a mask (15)
- Wear a mask: It’s the right thing to do (10)
- It's what you do, not what you say (10)
- Speak up before they come for you (7)
- County letter authorizes monument's removal (7)
- Cherry pick the positives of history (7)
- Trump's better than Dems alternative (6)
- Council wants monument moved, but is 'handcuffed' (6)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented