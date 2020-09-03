TOWN CREEK — Jeffalene T. Letson, 78, died August 29, 2020. A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Jeffie was the wife of the late Wilburn Emanuel Letson.

