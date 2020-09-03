IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Jeffie Lurene Purser, 89, died September 2, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Railroad Cemetery. She was a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church.

