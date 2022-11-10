PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA — Jeffrey Alan Bennett, 60, passed away on October 27, 2022. Preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Bennett of Muscle Shoals, AL; grandparents, Claude Wesley Haddock (Willodean) and Patsy Bennett (Augusta), all of Florence, AL.
Survived by his mother, Martha Bennett; sister, Melissa Gibbs (William); brother, Eric Bennett; daughter, Jessica Lovelady South (Steven); grandson, John Taylor Lovelady and granddaughter, Aaliyah Lovelady, Maryville, TN.
Memorial will be on November 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 7150 Guston Street, Florence, AL 35634.
