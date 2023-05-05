KILLEN — Jeffrey Bart Burfield, 53, of Killen died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.
Visitation will be today, May 5, 2023, 6-9 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with Brother David McKelvey and Brother Tim Farley officiating. Burial will be in Springfield Cemetery.
Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Phil Campbell High School and 1996 graduate of University of North Alabama. He attended First Baptist Church of Killen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dawson “Bud” Burfield; grandparents, L.W. and Vergie Burfield and Gordon and Beatrice Brown.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Kelli Tate Burfield; devoted son, Jake Burfield; mother, Mary Nell Burfield; in-laws, Jackie and Myra Tate; brothers, Anthony Burfield (Doddie Aday) and Bradley Burfield (Nikki); nieces and nephews, Kayli, Kolby, and Kynli Burfield; dog, Abby.
Pallbearers will be Greg Cash, Tracy Senkbeil, John Tuck, Jason Harris, James Jones, Robert Newton, Blake Patrick, and Paul Demastus. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Tice, Barry Cook, Danny Holmes, Robert Blankenship, and Wes Sides.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice; Hill’s Helping Hands; Clearview Cancer Institute; North Alabama Medical Center; JW Sommers Rehab.
