TUSCUMBIA — Jeffrey “Cassell” Eugene Cassell, 38, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Cassell was an avid music lover and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Wayne Cassell; friend, Travis Massey; and grandparents, Hester Riner, Lonnie Cassell, and Lois and Roxie Green.
Cassell is survived by his children, Cadance “KK” Marie Cassell and Cayson Eugene Cassell; parents, Larry and Judy Cassell; brother, Jimmy Cassell; sisters, Carol Ann Jones (Wade), Susan Jean Myrick (Jamey), Lamanda Hope Richardson (Josh), and Jennifer Cassell; the mother of his children, Candy Cassell; numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Waylon.
Honorary pallbearers will be B.J. Sherrill, Lee Mitchell, Tyler Jones, Nick Logston, Noah Logston, and Kevin Aday.
