FLORENCE — Jeffrey Charles Eubanks, Jeff, 49, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 after a sudden illness. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 21 years, Michelle, and their two daughters, Reilly Maeve Eubanks, 18, and Ally Collier Eubanks, 13.
He is also survived by his father, George K. Eubanks and wife, Sara; mother, Dianne O’Reilly Eubanks; two brothers, George K. (Buddy) Eubanks and wife, Lori, and John Eubanks and wife, Renee; nieces and a nephew; and his two favorite dogs, Olive and (Mar)Tini.
Jeff is a 1989 Huntsville High School graduate, where he still has at least one record standing from his years on the Panthers baseball team. He always enjoyed telling the story of when he hit the ball so far out of the park it hit the roof of an house nearby. After high school and after choosing the University of North Alabama over the University of Kentucky, he, as a lefty, played third baseman for the Lions. Jeff’s declared major was economics and finance, and it served him well in his career as a chef and in restaurant management.
While at UNA, Jeff served as the president of the Phi Upsilon chapter of Phi Gamma Delta. He was passionate about his fraternity and the brotherhood it provided him while an undergraduate as well as an alumnus, often celebrating with friends as part of Pig Dinner. Sometimes, the party was cut short as Pig Dinner would often coincide with his wedding anniversary.
Eubie, Big Bear, Big Papa -- these are names given to him by his many, many friends, and they always knew they could count on him for a good laugh, a meal, a place to sleep, or even a job. Here is a man whose kind heart and grace were his calling cards because he lived authentically and loved deeply.
Among the things Jeff loved were music, outsider art, cooking, and a good bourbon. He’d travel the corners of the globe to see his favorite band perform or to find a new artist and purchase a piece to add to his growing collection. When he cooked for you, and he cooked with love, you knew you were in for something special. He could create culinary magic, and often die, with the simplest of ingredients.
Perhaps most of all, Jeff loved his family, his wife and daughters. He and Michelle had a love story, one that began while they were students at UNA. From their first date at Arts Alive to their ceremony at the courthouse less than a year later, here were two people --best friends, really -- who completed each other.
Jeff’s was a life well lived, and we’re all better for having had him in ours, if only for a short time.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The Service will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in Jeff’s honor to a fund established in his name at the UNA Foundation.
