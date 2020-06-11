MUSCLE SHOALS — Jeffrey David Michael, 54, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12 at Christ Chapel, Florence, with Bobby Gourley officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Michael; mother, Gloria Gladys Crowder; brother, Shan Wayne Thomas; and father-in-law, Reverend Freddie L. Hall, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Hall Michael; daughters, Courtney Elyse Michael and Kendall Cere Michael; sisters, Peerlillian Tate, Ceretha Crowder and Charletta Rogers (Willie Frank); brothers, Y.C. Thomas, Jerrome Crowder, Nowell Michael and Tim Michael; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Jean Hall.
Pallbearers will be Terrence Crowder, Jerrome Crowder, Nowell Michael, Torey Rogers, Coyalle Woods, Royalle Woods and Y.C. Thomas.
