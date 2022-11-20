FLORENCE — Jeffrey Dwain Bevis, 57, of Florence, AL, passed away November 17, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Jeffrey was a machinist and member of the Church of Christ faith.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Donna Stults Bevis; brother, Glen Bevis and wife, Sandra; special sister, Keisha Bevis; nephew, Wes Bevis and wife, Maggie; niece, Baylee McCombs and husband, Kyle; great-niece and nephew, Josie and Jack; aunt and best friend, Rhonda Farrar.
Preceded in death by father, Charles Bevis; grandparents, Earl and Amy Bevis and Hubert and Kathryn Stults
There will be a private graveside service for Jeffrey at Railroad Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses Shea and Katie for their care and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
