HODGES — Jeffrey “Jeff” Allen Hogan, age 42, of Hodges, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Auburn.
Jeff worked as an adjuster for Farmers Insurance. He was a diehard Auburn fan and loved all Auburn athletics. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and helping with projects at the farm. He loved to watch his nieces, MacKinley and Charley play sports for Belgreen. He loved his friends and family, and they will all treasure their memories of Jeff.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, David & Diane (Parrish) Hogan; brother, Charles Hogan (Stacey); nieces and nephews, MacKinley Hogan, Charley Hogan, Drew Boshell, Cody Boshell; special aunt & uncle, Roger & Harriet Miller; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles & Virginia Mays Parrish, Macklin & Virginia Hogan.
The visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 05, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 3 p.m., with Bro. Kenneth Hogan and Bro. Bo Shedd officiating the service. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Roger Miller, Jason Miller, Gary Hargett, Steve Hester, Walt James, John Barber, Seth Taylor, and Jeff Hargett.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to their friends and family for the prayers and many acts of kindness during this difficult time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
