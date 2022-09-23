TUSCUMBIA
Jeffrey Lynn Mayfield, 63, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Visitation will be held today, September 23, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. James Hood will be officiating. Burial will be in Mt Moriah Cemetery. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Mayfield, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Baker Mayfield; mother, Mary Kate Mayfield; daughters, Katelyn Mayfield and Kelsey Mayfield; brother, Del Mayfield, Jr.; and sister, Laura Mayfield Henson (David).
Pallbearers will be Steve Flanagan, Sr., Danny Gardiner, Christian Lolley, Bobby Balentine, Chris Mayfield, and Tommy Beard.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial@yahoo.com.
