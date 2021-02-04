KILLEN — Jeffrey Maurice Jones, 60, of Killen, AL, passed away February 2, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. He worked at Nucor Steel in Decatur, AL, for 22 years, and attended North Carolina Church of Christ. Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Rogers High School and was a self-taught fiddle player.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Cindy Wright Jones; mother, Deloris Jones; son, Kyle Jones (Sara); daughter, Kirsten Jones Grigsby (Hunter); brother, Danny Jones (Rhonda); sister, DeLinda Helmick (Glenn); grandchildren, Kaden Jones, Lucas Jones and Noah Jones; mother-in-law, Jackie Wright; sister-in-law, Gina Wright Goodsell; special friends, Harold Buchanan, Michael Moody and special family at Nucor Steel; family companion, “Izzy”; nieces, Jenny Benson, Courtney Embry, Kelly Fulks, Bailey Fulks, Taylor Smith and Samantha Goodsell; several great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Alfred Maurice Jones; and father-in-law, James David Wright.
There will be a private graveside service for Jeff at North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery with burial in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harold Buchanan, Kevin Short, Michael Moody, Mitch Crowson, Greg McMurtrey and Kaden Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Jones and Jimmy Carson
Special thanks to Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Danny McFall, the special nurses and entire staff of the 2nd floor at NAMC.
Many thanks to all family and friends for all of the support and prayers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
