F 1.17.23 Jeffrey Speegle.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Jeffrey Wayne Speegle, 58, of Muscle Shoals, died on Saturday, January 14, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18th, from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Micah Booth officiating.

