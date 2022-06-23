FLORENCE — Jeffrey Wayne Best, 44, of Florence, passed away June 21, 2022. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
A graveside service will be Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Macedonia Cemetery with military funeral honors. Family members and friend will serve as pallbearers.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Best
He is survived by his wife, Gina Fell Best; daughters, Makayeleigh, Abby Nicole, and Lily Ann Best; mother, Marjorie Best; and sisters, Kim Powell and Angie Yeates.
He was a loving husband and father; he will truly be missed by all.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
