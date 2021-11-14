TISHOMINGO, MS — Jenell Poole Taylor, 88, died Friday, November 12, 2021. Funeral services will be Monday, November 15, 2 p.m. at Forest Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 6-9 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

