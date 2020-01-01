ROGERSVILLE — Jenna Elizabeth Williams, 20, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the happiest, most unique, person with a smile that lit up any room she entered. Jenna was known as a sweet spirit, who loved everyone.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery. Waylon Hill is officiating.
Jenna is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Lois Ann and Brandon Corum, Lizzie Mae and Birdie Thurston Mason, Lucy and Lewis Williams and Edgar and Dessa Bosheers. She is survived by her mother, Amanda Leigh Mason Dison; father, Larry Eugene (Selena) Williams; siblings, Amberly Grace Willliams, Jesse Tyler Williams; grandparents, Jimmy and Wanda Mason, David and Linda Williams; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of beloved friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Jenna’s family.
